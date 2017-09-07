More Politics News

Ex-lawmaker who helped usher in Mississippi casinos dies

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press

September 07, 2017 11:54 AM

JACKSON, Miss.

A former Mississippi lawmaker who helped open the way for casino gambling in the state has died.

H.L. "Sonny" Meredith Jr. of Greenville served in the Mississippi House from 1960 to 1992.

A spokesman for Boone Funeral in Greenville says 86-year-old Meredith died Tuesday in Gulf Breeze, Florida. Funeral arrangements were pending Thursday.

In 1990, another lawmaker filed a bill to legalize gambling on boats cruising the Mississippi River. Meredith was chairman of a House Ways and Means subcommittee that removed a few words from the bill to allow gambling on riverboats that were docked.

Some lawmakers said Meredith was vague in explaining the change when the bill passed the House. Dockside gambling developed into a strong tourist attraction along the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast in the 1990s.

