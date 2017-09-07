Tensions tear at France's far-right after election loss

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2011 file photo, French far-right Front National party leader Marine Le Pen and her director for strategy Florian Philippot gesture during a presentation of the Front National Staff for the presidential campaign's election in Nanterre near Paris. The far-right National Front is at it again, feuding. Tensions since Marine Le Pen's loss in the May presidential race are going public with the firing of a regional leader and friend of Le Pen's top lieutenant who some claim is no longer loyal. Jacques Brinon, File AP Photo