University of Nebraska system sees less growth than expected

The University of Nebraska system president says the system's failure to reach its goal on enrollment growth most likely won't further affect the university's budget-cutting process.
University administrators planned to cut $30 million in costs over the next two years, while also raising tuition to generate additional revenue. The cuts come as the system tries to close a $49 million budget shortfall created by a loss of state appropriations and increases to salary and benefits, the Lincoln Journal Star reported .
The plan depended on an estimate of 1 percent enrollment growth across the university system. The system's total enrollment only grew by 0.3 percent this year, putting enrollment at about 52,500 students.
Despite not meeting the estimate, the system won't be forced to make additional cuts or enact emergency tuition increases, said System President Hank Bounds.
"We put enough margin around our budget that if we miss estimates slightly, we're OK," Bounds said. "We'll make certain we're on track with the efficiencies and cuts we plan to capture and pay attention to the cash we're using."
The system expected to take $10 million from cash savings until it can make more significant cuts in the second year of its budget cycle, but that figure reduced to $7 million this week.
"Even with not meeting the growth expectation we hoped for, our budget is still solid," Bounds said.
