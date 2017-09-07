More Politics News

Individual health premiums rising 27 percent in Colorado

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 10:24 AM

DENVER

People who buy their own health insurance will be charged an average of 27 percent more next year in Colorado.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2eNp6U7 ) that the average increase for individual premiums approved Wednesday by state regulators is identical to what insurers proposed when they filed their plans earlier this summer. However, the Colorado Division of Insurance negotiated with some to lower their proposed increases and got others with lower increases to raise them, fearing they weren't sustainable.

The increase doesn't take into account federal tax credits which nearly two-thirds of those who buy insurance through the state's exchange are eligible to receive.

About 8 percent of state residents buy their own insurance. The increase doesn't apply to those who receive health insurance coverage through their employers.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video