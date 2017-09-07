Kosovo parliament elects new speaker, opens way for new PM

Kosovo's Parliament has elected a new speaker, also opening the way for the nomination of a new prime minister.
Three months after the country's June 11 election, the parliament on Thursday approved Kadri Veseli of the Democratic Party of Kosovo as the new speaker by 62 votes to 52.
Veseli's coalition of three political parties of former leaders of Kosovo's war of independence from Serbia secured votes from an ethnic Serb grouping and a minor Albanian one to gain a majority in the 120-seat parliament.
Saying there was no time to lose, Veseli urged the opposition to join the new Cabinet in passing reforms to improve the economy and reduce unemployment.
He also mentioned the thorny issue of approving a border demarcation deal with Montenegro, which Brussels has set as a condition for adding Kosovo to western Balkan countries whose citizens don't need visas to enter the EU's Schengen travel zone.
"There should be one joint stance on our agenda: Euro-Atlantic integration and backing dialogue with our neighbor Serbia," said Veseli.
The Self-Determination Movement, the second biggest group after the June 11 vote but still in opposition, had disrupted the previous parliament with tear gas to protest the contentious deals with Montenegro and Serbia.
Veseli said he would nominate Ramush Haradinaj of the Alliance for Future of Kosovo Party as a candidate for prime minister and expected to present a new Cabinet on Saturday.
Serbia still regards Haradinaj as a war criminal. Kosovo suspended EU-sponsored talks with Serbia earlier this year after Haradinaj was arrested in France on a warrant from Serbia. A French court refused to extradite him.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia does not recognize the move.
___
This story has been corrected to show that the new speaker received 62 votes in favor and not 82.
