More Politics News

Alaska community, archaeologists race to collect artifacts

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 10:01 AM

QUINHAGAK, Alaska

Eight years after archaeologists began excavating an ancient village outside of the Alaska city of Quinhagak, the small group of excavators and tribal leaders are racing against time to save what they can.

KYUK.org reports (http://bit.ly/2xd0Fr7 ) volunteers this summer worked to recover relics from Nunalleq, an ancient Yupik village. Archaeologist Rick Knecht says in a worst case scenario, the site, which is situated on the coastline, could be swept away this November.

Knecht says the site will most likely be around for another five years.

Knecht says over the summer, the dig's volunteers each discovered an average of 100-200 artifacts a day that give insight into Yupik history during a time of war.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video