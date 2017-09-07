Wisconsin state Sen. Vukmir launches GOP bid for US Senate

FILE - In this March 6, 2014, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir speaks at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Vukmir is making it official Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that she is running for the U.S. Senate. The move guarantees a Republican primary in the race to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via AP, File Mark Hoffman