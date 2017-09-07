More Politics News

Police in North Carolina shoot and kill armed man at complex

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 10:07 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Police in North Carolina have shot and killed a man who they say refused to drop a handgun.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney told local media the man had called police Wednesday night and said he had a gun.

Police spokeswoman Cindy Wallace said in a news release that officers went to an apartment complex and found the man outside the complex who refused repeated orders to drop the weapon.

Putney said officers perceived a threat and fired.

Police said Thursday that 29-year-old Ruben Galindo died at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Officers Courtney Suggs and David Guerra have been placed on leave while the shooting is investigated.

Putney said Galindo was Hispanic. Police spokesman Robert Tufano said Suggs is a black man and Guerra is white.

