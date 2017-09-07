More Politics News

Designation to get University of South Florida state funds

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:50 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.

The president of a university in Florida says it will get millions in bonus dollars from the state.

Tampa Bay Times reports the University of South Florida said Wednesday it achieved "preeminent" designation, which lawmakers decided in 2013 would honor top-tier universities and their budgets. USF president Judy Genshaft made the announcement in her fall address to students.

It'll be determined in winter how much USF will receive. Last year $16 million was available.

Only the University of Florida and Florida State University have met the requirements, which entail 11 of 12 benchmarks including graduation rates and endowments.

Officials contracted with data experts to analyze student performance, and USF hit the 70 percent mark after its 6-year graduation rate had been just below the requirement. Although USF's endowment doesn't meet, it's quickly growing.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video