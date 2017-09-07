In this Jan. 26, 2017 photo, the plaque bearing WWII pro-Nazi regime salute "Za Dom Spremni"
In this Jan. 26, 2017 photo, the plaque bearing WWII pro-Nazi regime salute "Za Dom Spremni" For Homeland Ready) commemorating deaths of Croatian troops killed during 1990's conflict is on a wall in Jasenovac, Central Croatia. Croatian authorities have removed the plaque which was placed last year near the site of a notorious wartime concentration camp where tens of thousands had perished.
Croatia removes plaque with WWII salute from near camp site

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 7:17 AM

ZAGREB, Croatia

Croatian authorities on Thursday removed a plaque bearing a salute used by the country's pro-Nazi regime during World War II that was placed last year near the site of a notorious wartime concentration camp.

Workers took down the plaque in the town of Jasenovac honoring fallen Croatian fighters from the 1990s war. A fighters union said the plaque will be moved to another location but that the disputed salute will remain.

The "For the homeland — Ready!" salute was used by the pro-Nazi puppet regime that was established in Croatia during World War II. Tens of thousands of Jews, Serbs, Roma and Croat anti-fascists were killed in Jasenovac and other camps. The salute has since resurfaced among nationalists and right-wingers.

Croatia's right-leaning government has faced criticism for not responding sooner. Jewish and Serb groups have boycotted official Holocaust commemoration ceremonies in protest and junior partners have threatened to walk out of the ruling coalition.

Critics argue that the government's reluctance to act has only encouraged the surging right in the European Union's newest member state. The government has said it wants to respect those who died in the 1990s. That war erupted after Croatia declared independence from Yugoslavia and minority Serbs launched a rebellion.

Ivan Friscic, from the Croatian fighters union said the group has agreed to move the plaque from Jasenovac.

"It will be placed elsewhere as it is," he insisted. "With all the symbols and signs, and no one must touch it."

Local media said ex-fighters used the "For the homeland — Ready" salute at Thursday's press conference.

