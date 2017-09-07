DeVos expected to share plans on Title IX enforcement

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., second from right, joins survivors of sexual assault Faith Ferber, third from right and Sage Carson, right, at a rally outside the Department of Education after handing signed petitions to the Department of Education that support the Dear Colleague Letter in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has said Obama administration guidance on how colleges should handle sexual assault complaints isn’t working and suggested it needs revisions. Manuel Balce Ceneta AP Photo