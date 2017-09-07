Maryland's east shore airports to get nearly $700K in funds

Four airports on the eastern shore of Maryland will receive nearly $700,000 in federal funding for repairs and improvements to runways.
The Daily Times reported Wednesday the state's U.S. senators said in a statement the money will go to Crisfield-Somerset County Airport, Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport, Easton-Newnam Field Airport and Bay Bridge Airport in Stevensville.
Crisfield-Somerset will get most of the funds with more than $410,000. Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico and Easton-Newnam are to each receive around $90,000. About $78,000 will go toward Bay Bridge.
Both Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen noted the airports' importance to the economy.
Cardin says it's an investment in, "economic activity and in all of the Eastern Shore's residents."
