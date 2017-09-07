Mississippi county gets final federal aid for 2014 tornado

More than two years after a tornado left a trail of destruction across Tupelo, Lee County's government has finally received its last payment of recovery funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Chancery Clerk Bill Benson, currently the interim administrator of county government, tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that the county is set to receive a payment of $23,832. He says that follows an earlier summer payment of about $100,000.
All told, Lee County has received approximately $1 million in funds from FEMA to help pay for recovery efforts following an April 2014 tornado that struck Tupelo. The county has additionally received about $200,000 from the Mississippi Emergency Management agency.
The county paid approximately $41,000 in matching local funds that weren't reimbursed by federal or state sources.
