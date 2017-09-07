The Latest: Pakistan urges world to put pressure on Myanmar

Pakistani protesters rally against ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar, holding a placard that reads, "Wake up rulers of Muslim countries," in Lahore Pakistan, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The U.N. refugee agency said some 123,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh since violence erupted in Myanmar on Aug. 25, and that established refugee camps were now at "breaking point." K.M. Chaudary AP Photo