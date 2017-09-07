More Politics News

Required pain clinic referral among state opioid panel ideas

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 1:31 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

A panel of Tennessee lawmakers wants to address the opioid epidemic with referral requirements at pain clinics, more state investigators and a public awareness program.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that House Speaker Beth Harwell's opioid task force released dozens of final recommendations Wednesday.

The group is recommending 25 new Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents to address the issue. It also said independent referrals should be necessary so people can't just walk into pain clinics.

The panel calls for further limitations on how much emergency rooms can issue controlled drugs. And it wants to develop consistencies across counties so there's a more accurate count of overdose deaths.

Harwell told reporters she'll review the issue will be a priority during the legislative session that begins in January.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video