McAuliffe announces new cyber security jobs in Richmond

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 1:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has announced up to 60 new cybersecurity jobs in Richmond.

The governor said Wednesday that media company Thomson Reuters will start an internal cybersecurity center in the city with the help of state assistance.

McAuliffe has made promoting the state's cybersecurity industry a top priority and touted the announcement as a win for the state.

The governor approved a $50,000 grant for the company, which will also be eligible for state benefits through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

