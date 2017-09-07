WVU speakers, panelists to examine child health care policy

West Virginia University plans to host what it's calling a summit meeting on health care policy for children on Thursday.
Scheduled speakers include former U. S. Sen. John D. Rockefeller IV and former U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Secretary and now American University President Sylvia Mathews Burwell.
Among topics, they will examine
Panelists will discuss challenges with children's access to quality and affordable health care, including the 20-year-old Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, which provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid.
