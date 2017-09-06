White House says black colleges summit is on despite reports

FILE - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, Omarosa Manigault-Newman, political aide and communications director for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House under President Donald Trump's administration, speaks at the Women's Power Luncheon of the 2017 National Action Network convention, in New York. Manigault Newman, an assistant to President Donald Trump, says a mid-September conference has been moved to the White House campus from a hotel in the Virginia suburbs of Washington. Richard Drew, File AP Photo