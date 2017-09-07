More Politics News

Bronx man armed with knife, fake gun fatally shot by police

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 12:00 AM

NEW YORK

New York City police officers have shot and killed a man who they say was armed with a knife and a fake gun.

It happened Wednesday while officers were conducting a wellness check on a tenant at an apartment in the Bronx.

Police say the 31-year-old man's landlord opened the door to the apartment and officers were met by the man who was holding a knife in one hand and what appeared to be a gun in the other.

Police say they repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapons, but he wouldn't.

Moments later, they say the man raised the fake gun. That's when one officer deployed a stun gun and two officers fired their weapons, killing him.

Authorities say it was the first police shooting captured on an official NYPD body camera.

