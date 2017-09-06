FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, a cast member in the HBO series "Veep," poses at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the show at the Television Academy in Los Angeles. HBO says its much-honored political comedy "Veep" is coming to an end. The cable channel said Wednesday, Sept. 6, that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018.
HBO's 'Veep' to end after seventh season in 2018

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 9:53 PM

LOS ANGELES

HBO says its much-honored political satire "Veep" is coming to an end.

The cable channel said Wednesday that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, a self-absorbed politician and failed president. The actress is up for a sixth trophy at the Sept. 17 Emmy ceremony.

Louis-Dreyfus tried to comfort "Veep" fans over their pending loss.

"It's true BUT don't despair cuz we still have a whole season 7 to write and film," she posted on her Twitter account.

"Veep," has also won two consecutive best comedy Emmys, and is in the running to repeat. Tony Hale, who plays Meyer's overly devoted personal aide, Gary, could pick up his third best supporting actor Emmy.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys wrote in a statement that HBO respected the producers' decision to bring the show to a close, calling it "bittersweet."

