Mother of man killed by South Dakota officer sues city

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 8:55 PM

MITCHELL, S.D.

The family of a man killed during a struggle with a South Dakota police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the city.

The Argus Leader reports the lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Curtis Meyer requests a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages. Meyer's mother, Hon Kasselder, also named former Mitchell police officer Russell Stevenson in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Meyer's civil rights were violated. The police department declined comment.

Stevenson shot and killed the 37-year-old Meyer in 2015 during a struggle for the man's gun after Stevenson responded to a noise complaint. State Attorney General Marty Jackley found Stevenson was justified in using lethal force.

Jackley's report said Meyer was legally drunk and had been making suicidal statements the night of the shooting.

