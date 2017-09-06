More Politics News

Banking regulators sign off on Cabela's sale to Bass Pro

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 5:57 PM

SIDNEY, Neb.

The roughly $4 billion sale of outdoor outfitter Cabela's to rival Bass Pro Shops appears ready to close after regulators approved the sale of Cabela's credit card unit.

The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it approved the sale of the credit card business to the Georgia-based bank Synovus, which will keep $1.2 billion in deposits but resell the business to Capital One.

That should clear the way for Bass Pro to pay $61.50 per share to acquire Cabela's. Shareholders and the Federal Trade Commission already signed off on the deal.

The deal is expected to close before its Oct. 3 deadline. It's not clear how many of the roughly 2,000 jobs based in Cabela's hometown of Sidney, Nebraska, will remain afterward.

Privately held Bass Pro is based in Springfield, Missouri.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video