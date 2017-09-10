Iowa student gets clerkship with Senate Judiciary Committee

Based on her upbringing, Cierra Cook Newman said, she could well have been a statistic.
Raised by a single mother and with a father who was in and out of the criminal justice system, the odds of Newman attending law school were not in her favor.
But she's there. And she recently left for Washington, D.C., where she has been selected to serve a clerkship with the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
"I'm standing on the shoulders of a grandmother who grew up during segregation who had to work twice as hard for half as much," Newman said. "I'm standing on the shoulders of my grandfather (James Wesley Cook Sr.), who walked the beat in the '60s as the first black detective sergeant (on the Waterloo police force). I'm standing on the shoulders of mom who worked two jobs to support me while finishing her degree."
Newman said it's a motivating force.
"I feel a responsibility to work hard and make them and my community proud of me," she told The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier .
Newman, 29 and a student with the University of Iowa College of Law, will spend the September-December semester in Washington.
Securing such an appointment is an honor and accomplishment, said Adrien Wing, associate dean for international and comparative law programs at the University of Iowa College of Law.
"The U.S. Senate in itself is prestigious," Wing said. "There are many committees, and among them this would be one of the most prestigious, if not the most prestigious. At this historical moment in time, I'm sure this experience will be transformative."
Newman graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 2006 and moved to North Carolina where she received a bachelor's degree in business. She worked at a bank while in college, starting as a teller. After graduation, she accepted a position in the bank's wealth management legal advisory department.
"We helped protect the assets of high-net worth clients who died or became incapacitated," Newman said.
That sparked her desire to enter law school.
"I saw the way our wealthy clients were treated versus the way consumers who had 200 bucks in their account (were treated). That type of treatment does play out into treatment in other areas of the law. Fair lending, for example. That type of disparate treatment was one of the motivating forces. Everybody deserves white glove treatment and be treated fairly and equitably, no matter the amount of money, or lack thereof, in their account."
One area of oversight of the Senate Judiciary Committee is consumer regulations, Newman said, an area that interests her. She also wants to see the federal law process up close and personal, including how politics shapes law.
"I will get that legal and political exposure," she said. "I'll be on Capitol Hill, working in the Senate building, working alongside people who share different political perspectives. That's valuable experience."
Does Newman have her eye on a future political career?
"Who knows? Maybe I'll try and take Chuck Grassley's job a decade from now," she said.
Whatever she does, she'll do it well, Wing said.
"Many people who are in law school, they are driven. It attracts people who are driven. Within this high-achieving group, she still stands out," Wing said. "Whatever the job title is, I have no doubt she's going to be performing at a very high level."
