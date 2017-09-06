Facebook: Accounts from Russia bought ads during US campaign

FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks after a closed meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hundreds of fake Facebook accounts, probably run from Russia, spent about $100,000 on ads aimed at stirring up divisive issues such as gun control and race relations during the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the social network said Sept. 6, 2017. Schiff said Facebook’s disclosure confirmed what many lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election had long suspected. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo