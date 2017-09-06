More Politics News

Delta to offer direct flights between Indianapolis and Paris

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 4:12 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis will begin offering direct flights to Paris next year under a deal that could give Delta Air Lines $5.5 million in taxpayer-funded incentives.

Gov. Eric Holcomb made the announcement Wednesday at the Indianapolis airport. The Republican received $30 million in the state's two-year budget for economic development efforts, which he was allowed to use to help lure the direct European flight line to Indianapolis.

State officials say Delta has agreed to offer at least three flights a week, beginning in May. They say Delta must meet a minimum passenger threshold in order to collect the incentives offered through the two-year deal.

Holcomb said he disagreed with a characterization that the deal amounted to state government "subsidizing" a private company. He says he prefers the term "incentivizing."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’ 0:34

Trump on rescinding DACA: ’It’s going to be the right solution’

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision 2:03

Protesters demonstrate against DACA decision

View More Video