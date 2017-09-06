Trump pick to head NASA faces fight over climate comments

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Rep. Jim Bridenstine, R-Tulsa, speaks in Tulsa, Okla. President Donald Trump’s choice to head NASA faces a contentious Senate confirmation over his past comments dismissive of global warming as a man-made problem. Trump has Bridenstine to oversee the space agency, a job that often goes to astronauts or scientists. If confirmed, Bridenstine would be the first member of Congress to lead the agency during its nearly 60-year existence. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo