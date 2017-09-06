Mohave County officials appoint new District 5 supervisor

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has selected a new supervisor for District 5 after the position was left vacant when the former supervisor left to serve as the Mohave County Superior Judge.
Lois Wakimoto was appointed in a 3-2 vote. She was selected among eight candidates to serve as the new county supervisor after Steve Moss' departure. Wakimoto has been a resident of Mohave Valley since 1981 and currently manages a family farming operation. She has agricultural industry experience from previously serving on the Arizona Farm Service Agency and the Mohave County Farm Agency.
Supervisors Hildy Angius, Gary Watson and Jean Bishop voted in favor of Wakimoto's appointment. Supervisor Buster Johnson and Board Clerk Ginny Anderson voted against the appointment.
