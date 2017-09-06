Court order blocks removal of Lee statue from Dallas park

A last-minute court order has blocked the removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee even as work crews were prepared to take down the monument.
U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater granted a temporary restraining order requested Wednesday by Hiram Patterson. His attorney, Kirk Lyons, said Patterson is a Dallas resident and taxpayer and member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans.
The Dallas City Council had voted 13-1 earlier Wednesday to remove the statue, which is in Robert E. Lee Park just north of downtown. A city task force was to determine later what to do with it.
Police officers had been stationed at the park as crews brought in a crane to remove the statue as about 25 people watched. None appeared to protest the move.
