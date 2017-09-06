GOP launches campaign pushing Democrats for Menendez ouster

Sen. Bob Menendez, center, arrives with his children, Alicia Menendez and Robert Menendez Jr., to court for his federal corruption trial in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The trial will examine whether he lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen's business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts. Both have pleaded not guilty. Seth Wenig AP Photo