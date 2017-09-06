More Politics News

Private lawmaker meeting prompts open-meetings complaint

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 4:24 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

A government watchdog group has asked Kentucky's attorney general to rule whether the state House of Representatives broke the law by holding a private meeting to discuss the state's pension systems.

The Bluegrass Institute Center for Open Government says it filed an open-meetings complaint on Wednesday. The complaint is in response to House members holding a closed-to-the-public meeting last week to discuss a state-funded analysis of the public retirement systems.

An attorney for House Speaker Jeff Hoover said the meeting did not break the law because it was officially a meeting of the House Republican Caucus, with the Democratic caucus as invited guests. Hoover said it was necessary to close the meeting to prevent political grandstanding.

Bluegrass Institute CEO Jim Waters said Hoover's reasoning was "totally unacceptable."

