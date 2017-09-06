Democrat announces for 5th congressional seat

A small business owner has announced his Democratic candidacy for the Wisconsin congressional seat long held by Republican Jim Sensenbrenner.
Tom Palzewicz (PAL'-zeh-wits), of Brookfield, says his campaign for the 5th district will focus on affordable health care, a commitment to fighting climate change and solutions to controlling student debt.
Palzewicz served in the Navy on a submarine. He worked in risk management after earning an accounting degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Palzewicz co-owns ActionCOACH, a business consulting franchise he started with his brother.
The 5th congressional district covers all of Washington and Jefferson counties and parts of Waukesha, Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee and Walworth counties. Sensenbrenner has held the seat since 2003.
