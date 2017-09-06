More Politics News

Germany won't rule out EU sanctions against Venezuela

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 11:50 AM

BERLIN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is refusing to rule out European Union sanctions against Venezuela following a meeting with senior opposition figures.

Merkel's office said she met briefly Wednesday in Berlin with Julio Borges, president of Venezuela's National Assembly, and Freddy Guevara, the legislature's first vice president. It said Venezuela's current domestic political situation, its "worrying human rights situation" and worsening economic conditions in the country were the focus of talks.

Merkel pledged to support "the Venezuelan people and all democratic forces." Her office said she "didn't rule out EU sanctions" when it came to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

She urged President Nicolas Maduro's government to reopen negotiations with the opposition and make good on a promised "national dialogue" in Venezuela.



