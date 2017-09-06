NFL, NFLPA review of film, records shows no Brady concussion

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend an event at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The NFL and the players’ union have found no evidence of deviation by New England’s medical staff from the league’s concussion protocol regarding Tom Brady last season. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday, Sept. 6,2017, that Brady released his medical records for review as part of the process. McCarthy said the review also identified no evidence that Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with one in 2016. Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told "CBS This Morning" in May that Brady played through a concussion on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title. Photo by Charles Sykes