Most New Mexico colleges seeing falling enrollment

Higher education in New Mexico faces declining enrollment amid budget cuts and searches for new college presidents.
An analysis by The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (https://goo.gl/Kd1z7J) found that five of the seven research and comprehensive universities and colleges in New Mexico have experienced shrinking enrollment 2012 to 2016.
Declines over the five-year period range from 3.61 percent at Western New Mexico University in Silver City to nearly 40 percent at Northern New Mexico College in Espanola.
Educators and others point to several factors behind the enrollment drop, including reduced revenues from New Mexico's lottery scholarship program and a decline in the number of high school graduates. Others cite the state's struggling economy.
Only Eastern New Mexico University and the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology saw increases.
