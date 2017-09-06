More Politics News

Suspect shot by highway patrol officer in Los Angeles

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 10:24 AM

LOS ANGELES

Authorities say a suspect has been shot by a California Highway Patrol officer in Los Angeles.

CHP Officer Kevin Tao says the shooting was reported just after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the downtown area.

Tao says the suspect was hit by gunfire and went down. He didn't immediately know the status of the suspect or what led up to the officer opening fire.

No officers were hurt.

A stretch of 3rd Street is closed near Spring Street as CHP officials investigate with help from the Los Angeles Police Department.

