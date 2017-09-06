Hawaii native to lead POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The Pentagon announced retired Maj. Gen. Kelly McKeague, a 1977 Damien Memorial School graduate, is the new director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2eLdNvX ) McKeague, who was born in Liliha and grew up in Papakolea, was sworn in Tuesday at a Pentagon ceremony.
McKeague is the first permanent director for the agency that searches for, recovers and identifies missing American war dead since Michael Linnington left in June 2016.
The Pentagon says Fern Sumpter Winbush, who has been serving as acting director, will resume her role as principal deputy director for the agency, responsible for formulating policy, overseeing business development, and increasing outreach initiatives.
Comments