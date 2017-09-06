The Latest: Wisconsin special needs voucher program expanded

The Latest on the Wisconsin state budget (all times local):
3:15 p.m.
The Legislature's budget-writing committee has approved an expansion of the state program extending taxpayer-funded vouchers to students with disabilities.
The changes approved Wednesday are projected to double enrollment in the program that began last year. Democrats object, saying costs could go well beyond the projected $3.1 million more per year. That is because there is no cap on expenses that could be covered.
Under the changes, enrollment in the program is expected to increase by 250 students in the 2018 school year. In 2016, there were about 200 students in the program.
Democrats say it diverts more money from public schools to private schools, something they have long fought against. But Republican supporters say it provides parents with special needs children more options.
___
2:40 p.m.
Gov. Scott Walker's proposals to cut income and sales taxes are being rejected by the Legislature's budget committee.
Co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee said Wednesday they will not be including the tax cuts in the state budget. The panel plans to complete its work on the $76 billion spending plan later Wednesday or early Thursday.
Walker had wanted to cut income taxes an average of $44 per taxpayer. He also called for a sales tax holiday one weekend in August for certain back-to-school items.
Instead of doing those tax cuts, the committee plans to spend nearly $75 million a year to cut a tax paid by businesses on machinery, tools and other equipment. That tax cut would not apply to manufacturers.
___
2:10 p.m.
A program that extends taxpayer funded vouchers to students with special needs would be expanded under a Republican proposal.
The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was to vote Wednesday on various changes that would expand the program by an estimated 250 students starting in the 2018 school year. The estimated $3.1 million cost would be taken from the budgets of the public school the students currently attend before they use the voucher to attend private school.
Supporters of the program that began last year say the vouchers help provide more options for disabled students and their families. But opponents say the program diverts money to private voucher schools and students there won't receive the same legal protections they are guaranteed in public schools.
___
8:30 a.m.
Wisconsin's $76 billion state budget is two months late, but it could move through the Legislature in just a few days.
The budget-writing Joint Finance Committee was slated to meet Wednesday to complete its work, clearing the way for the Assembly to act next week.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Wednesday that the full Assembly could take up the budget on Sept. 13 or the next day, Sept. 14. If the Assembly passes it on Sept. 13, the Senate could give it final approval on Sept. 14.
The budget was due on July 1 but Republicans who control the Legislature and Gov. Scott Walker had been unable to reach agreement on several outstanding issues, primarily how to pay for roads.
___
8:18 a.m.
Whether to cut income taxes and eliminate sales taxes one weekend a year for back-to-school purchases are among the final pieces of the Wisconsin state budget to be voted on.
The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee is set to complete its work on the two-year spending plan Wednesday. It will be considering Gov. Scott Walker's proposed income tax cut, as well as the sales tax holiday.
Lawmakers have indicated they intend to not cut personal income taxes and instead reduce the personal property tax that's paid by businesses on furniture, equipment and other property they own.
The Republican-controlled panel is also set to vote on a final catch-all motion that may loosen regulation of the rent-to-own industry. A coalition of faith and consumer groups on Tuesday urged them not to do that.
