Germany: Iraq investigating 4 Germans over IS links

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 8:55 AM

BERLIN

Germany's Foreign Ministry says Iraqi prosecutors have opened an investigation into four Germans, including a teenage girl, who were detained in Iraq on suspicion of sympathizing with the Islamic State group.

German officials said in July that the four — all female, including 16-year-old Linda Wenzel — were found in Iraq as Mosul was liberated from the Islamic State group. They have been trying to determine whether the four can return to Germany, where all face an investigation.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Wednesday that Iraqi authorities have opened investigations against the Germans. He said he doesn't have details of what they're accused of and German authorities haven't yet seen an indictment.

Schaefer noted that Iraq is entitled under international law to insist that the four stand trial there.

