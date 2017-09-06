Candidates chosen for vacant South Carolina House seat

Voters have chosen two candidates for a vacant South Carolina House seat.
Unofficial figures from the South Caroline Election Commission say that 27-yearold North Charleston attorney Marvin Pendarvis easily won the Democratic primary Tuesday for the House seat given up by Rep. Seth Whipper of North Charleston.
Pendarvis got 80 percent of the vote against Angela Hanyak and Chris Collins.
Forty-year-old attorney Theron Sandy won the Republican primary, getting 73 percent of the vote against Rouzy Vafaie.
Pendarvis and Sandy will meet in a Nov. 7 special election to fill the rest of Whipper's term. Whipper has become a magistrate.
The district includes parts of Charleston and Dorchester counties.
