Portsmouth City Council rejects putting keno on ballot

The City Council in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, has rejected a motion to put a question on November's ballot about whether to allow Keno gambling.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2w6yFQS) the measure failed 7-2 on Tuesday. Mayor Jack Blalock supported the measure, saying he thinks it's only fair to allow voters decide whether they want it. Others disagreed.
City Councilor Josh Cyr said "there's no point" to putting Keno on the ballot, because there has been no demand from residents or business owners for it.
Charlie McIntyre, the executive director of the Lottery Commission, said other cities have voted for including it on the ballot. He said 5 percent of the city's registered voters could sign a petition and still put it on the ballot.
The game is for establishments with liquor licenses, with net revenue going toward funding full-day kindergarten.
