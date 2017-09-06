The Latest: Drug fugitive asks pope for help in Colombia

Pope Francos waves as he boards the plane for his five-day trip to Colombia, at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci international airport in Fiumicino, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Francis is heading to Colombia on Wednesday to try to help heal the wounds of Latin America's longest-running conflict, bolstered by a new cease-fire with a holdout rebel group but fully aware of the fragility of the country's peace process. Francis is heading to Colombia on Wednesday for a five-day visit to try to help heal the wounds of Latin America's longest-running conflict, bolstered by a new cease-fire with a holdout rebel group but fully aware of the fragility of the country's peace process. Pool Photo via AP L'Osservatore Romano