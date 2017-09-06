The Latest: Drug fugitive asks pope for help in Colombia

The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Colombia (all times local):
7:10 a.m.
Colombia's top drug fugitive is showing his face for the first time on occasion of the Pope's visit to the country. He's publishing a video asking Francis to pray that his group be allowed to lay down its weapons as part of the country's peace process.
The U.S. has offered a $5 million bounty for the capture of Dairo Usuga. But in the video released Wednesday he describes himself as a peace-loving, God-fearing peasant who was "forced for 30 years to carry weapons in his defense."
He says he hopes the church can help "in our goal of abandoning our weapons."
Usuga is the alleged head of the much-feared Gulf clan that has terrorized much of northern Colombia and is believed to be the nation's largest drug-trafficking organization.
Usuga himself and many of his gunmen cycled through the ranks of leftist rebel groups and right-wing paramilitaries, but authorities consider the group to be devoid of any political ideology and have rejected its attempts to latch onto the peace process with leftist rebels.
In a second video also published on social media, Usuga says he and his men are willing to lay down their weapons in exchange for legal protection.
___
5:45 a.m.
Pope Francis says his pilgrimage to Colombia is aimed at helping the country along its "path of peace."
Speaking to reporters aboard the flight that left Rome Wednesday morning for Bogota, Francis also asked for prayers for another South American nation, Venezuela, hoping it finds "good stability and dialogue with everyone."
Promoting reconciliation is a key goal of Francis' papacy.
Francis' hopes for peace for Colombia were bolstered this week with the signing of a new cease-fire with a holdout rebel group.
