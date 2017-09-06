Indian journalist's killing provokes outrage, anguish

Mourners stand next to a portrait of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh during the public viewing of her body in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The Indian journalist was gunned down outside her home the southern city of Bangalore — the latest in a string of deadly attacks targeting journalists or outspoken critics of religious superstition and extreme Hindu politics. Kannada reads, "Heartfelt Condolences". Aijaz Rahi AP Photo