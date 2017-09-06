New Orleans council considering fund to pay $40M settlements

More than $40 million are owed to parties who successfully sued New Orleans dating back 20 years and now City Council members are considering a new fund dedicated to help pay the debts.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Councilman Jason Williams proposed setting aside at least $2 million every year to pay off some of the settlements and state court orders. The idea comes as the Council prepares for extended hearings on the 2018 spending plan from Mayor Mitch Landrieu.
Williams says including the funds for debts in the 2018 budget "is a huge first step." Councilwoman Stacy Head says "$2 million is a lot" and that she "can't help that small segment of very powerful people" opposed to a larger group of "more needy people."
Budget hearings are to begin Wednesday.
Comments