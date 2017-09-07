Police shoot and kill tiger that wandered on busy interstate

FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, big cat trainer Alexander Lacey hugs one of the tigers during the final show of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Uniondale, N.Y. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, officials said a Bengal tiger owned by Lacey was shot and killed after it escaped from a truck in Georgia on its way from Florida to Tennessee. Julie Jacobson AP Photo