UN probe finds Syrian government behind April sarin attack

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian General Staff attends a briefing in the Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, backdropped by a screen showing Russian navy's Admiral Essen frigate launching a cruise missile at the Islamic state in Syria. The commander of the Russian forces in Syria Sergei Surovikin says Russian jets have carried out more than 2,600 airstrikes in the past two weeks to support the government's efforts to drive Islamic State militants from an eastern city. Pavel Golovkin AP Photo