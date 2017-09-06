Texas-based technology company brings 75 new jobs to Florida

Florida's governor says 75 new jobs with an annual salary of more than $50,000 are coming from a Texas-based business and technology services company.
The Tampa Bay Times reports Gov. Rick Scott said Tuesday that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is bringing the positions to its fourth Tampa office.
The jobs will focus on serving health care organizations, are required to be filled by 2020 and pay beyond $53,130 per year.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, Cognizant received a state incentives package of $225,000. The company has 255,000 employees around the world in addition to roughly 100 delivery and operations centers.
Cognizant chief people officer James Lennox said in a statement that a number of clients, particularly in health care and financial services, are based in Tampa and Hillsborough County.
