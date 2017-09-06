More Politics News

Kenya's electoral body changes team to oversee new vote

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 5:07 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's electoral commission has announced changes in its top personnel to oversee the running of the new presidential election on Oct. 17.

A statement Tuesday by Chairman Wafula Chebukati named six officials to run the new vote that was ordered by the Supreme Court after it nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.

The appointments appear to be in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga's demands for reforms to the electoral commission before the new election.

The court last week ruled in favor of Odinga after he claimed irregularities in the Aug. 8 election. The decision shocked the country, with some observers calling it a first for Africa.

The Kenyan opposition leader also continues to demand access to the electoral commission's servers as ordered by the court.

