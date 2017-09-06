Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant 'dreamers'

Protestors rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA outside the offices of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Cincinnati. President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority." John Minchillo AP Photo