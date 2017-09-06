Protestors rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program known as DACA outside the offices of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Cincinnati. President Donald Trump's administration will "wind down" a program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions declared Tuesday, calling the Obama administration's program "an unconstitutional exercise of authority."
Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant 'dreamers'

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

September 06, 2017 4:32 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has begun dismantling Barack Obama's program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, He declared he loves the "dreamers" who could face deportation but insisted it's up to Congress, not him, to address their plight.

Trump didn't specify what he wanted done, essentially sending a six-month time bomb to his fellow Republicans in Congress who have no consensus on how to defuse it. On Twitter Tuesday night, he wrote: "Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!"

