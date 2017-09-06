Obama had a 'pen and phone' strategy; Trump has an eraser

In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials on tax reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Since his first days in office, Trump has set out on a wholesale reversal of a long list of actions that President Barack Obama achieved through executive action _ a less enduring means than the hard-and-fast language of legislation. The latest Obama-era policy to fall is the program shielding from deportation hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the country illegally as children. Evan Vucci AP Photo