What is DACA? A look at immigrant program Trump is ending

Docmary Reyes, 21, a DACA recipient, joins supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, during a protest march in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Almost 800,000 young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or overstayed their visas could see their lives upended after the Trump administration announced Tuesday it is ending the Obama-era program that protected them from deportation. Richard Vogel AP Photo